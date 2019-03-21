820 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NVR) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in NVR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,975.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,741.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,233.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 48.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $40.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,684.66, for a total value of $1,745,029.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 9,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.86, for a total transaction of $26,189,257.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,211 shares of company stock worth $66,653,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

