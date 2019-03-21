8,175 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,559,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 684,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 285,476 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Noah by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,824,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,897,000 after purchasing an additional 211,740 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in Noah by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,513,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 125,562 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.68. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

