72,693 Shares in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARDX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 19,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $33,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,705 shares of company stock valued at $62,399. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ardelyx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

