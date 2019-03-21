724,000 Shares in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Acquired by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,883,000. Mellanox Technologies comprises approximately 3.9% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 1.35% of Mellanox Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,929,000 after acquiring an additional 279,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,396 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MLNX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $117.97. 48,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/724000-shares-in-mellanox-technologies-ltd-mlnx-acquired-by-windacre-partnership-llc.html.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.