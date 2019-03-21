$651.53 Million in Sales Expected for Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will announce sales of $651.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.00 million. Granite Construction posted sales of $563.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $64,479,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $20,605,000. Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $12,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 258,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 41.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.