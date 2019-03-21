640,093 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 640,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,064,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.49.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/640093-shares-in-seaworld-entertainment-inc-seas-purchased-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.