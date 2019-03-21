56,304 Shares in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for approximately 3.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

