56,304 Shares in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for approximately 3.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.
SHY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.