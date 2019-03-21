$55.51 Million in Sales Expected for Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to report sales of $55.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. Depomed reported sales of $128.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year sales of $230.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $234.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $247.90 million, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a report on Friday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,430.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ASRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 214,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,375. Depomed has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

