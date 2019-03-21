5,178 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,038,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939,993 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,478,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469,980 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,135,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $662,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,853,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $306,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,010 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

