48,802 Shares in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Purchased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 93,958 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 866,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SRC Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,318,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 1,497,267 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 133,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of SRCI opened at $5.22 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCI. TheStreet downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/48802-shares-in-src-energy-inc-srci-purchased-by-menta-capital-llc.html.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI).

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.