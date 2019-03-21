400 Shares in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New Relic by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in New Relic by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $6,799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $136,391.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,341 shares of company stock worth $18,354,294. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR opened at $102.62 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

