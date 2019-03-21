$336.39 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $336.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.97 million and the highest is $347.95 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $317.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.24 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 64.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,655 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,437,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after acquiring an additional 472,555 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,766,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,091,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.