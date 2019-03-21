2,403 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $133.01 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

