1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,048 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diageo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $162.89 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/1832-asset-management-l-p-sells-9048-shares-of-diageo-plc-deo.html.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.