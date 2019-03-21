1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,711,478.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

