1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 60,605 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1,379.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,605 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of KSU opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

