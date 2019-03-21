18,098 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 37.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,092,000 after buying an additional 422,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,803,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after buying an additional 133,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of DECK opened at $144.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $153.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/18098-shares-in-deckers-outdoor-corp-deck-acquired-by-cipher-capital-lp.html.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.