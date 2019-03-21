17,935 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,390. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

