148,409 Shares in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,339,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 355,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,711 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 583.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 237,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 173,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

