128,845 Shares in i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.49% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 75,575 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 277,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IIIV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. i3 Verticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

