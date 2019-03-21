10,182 Shares in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after buying an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $122,178.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/10182-shares-in-independent-bank-co-mi-ibcp-acquired-by-menta-capital-llc.html.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.