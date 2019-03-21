$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.41. Office Properties Income Trust posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Office Properties Income Trust.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPI. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

