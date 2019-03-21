$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $108,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,142,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,041,000 after purchasing an additional 508,917 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,163,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,737,000 after buying an additional 4,460,402 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,166,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,614,000 after buying an additional 1,365,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,666,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after buying an additional 971,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

