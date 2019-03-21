-$0.24 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc (BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 318.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,744. Bandwidth has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $150,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,633 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 101.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

