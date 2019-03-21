-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

VTGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,673,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 302,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTGN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 50,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,097. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.34. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.44.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

