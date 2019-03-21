-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Biomerica from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.