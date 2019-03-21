-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:WRN) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s earnings. Western Copper and Gold also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Copper and Gold.

Western Copper and Gold (NASDAQ:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of WRN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

