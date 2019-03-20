Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) were up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 78,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 942,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

