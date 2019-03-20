Zymeworks (ZYME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,963. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 68.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zymeworks by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Zymeworks by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.