Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 312 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 312 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 307 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America set a CHF 357 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 327.73.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

