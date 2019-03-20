Zuora (ZUO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 135,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,463,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,276 shares of company stock worth $5,630,035.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,183.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.