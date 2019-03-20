Zoomba One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $18,233.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00073167 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00076854 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006755 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 13,662,743 coins and its circulating supply is 13,141,866 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

