Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 2,461,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $385,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

