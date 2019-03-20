Zimmer Partners LP Sells 650,741 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,476,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650,741 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 15.3% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 5.76% of FirstEnergy worth $1,106,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,070,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,218,080,000 after buying an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after buying an additional 2,480,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after buying an additional 2,480,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,312,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,648,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,470,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,019,000 after buying an additional 185,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zimmer Partners LP Sells 650,741 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/zimmer-partners-lp-sells-650741-shares-of-firstenergy-corp-fe.html.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.