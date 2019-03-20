Zimmer Partners LP Sells 313,789 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,789 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.24% of Kilroy Realty worth $78,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 30,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $2,236,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,216,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,799 shares of company stock worth $4,382,528. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,554. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

