Zimmer Partners LP Increases Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,500 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for about 1.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $129,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,006,000 after purchasing an additional 218,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,006,000 after buying an additional 218,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,276,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,960,000 after buying an additional 421,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,776,402 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,222,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,450,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Macquarie raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. 301,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,401. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,872.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $5,116,458. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

