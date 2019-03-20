Zimmer Partners LP Has $52.17 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,369,881 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 5.47% of Easterly Government Properties worth $52,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $369,633.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,224. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

