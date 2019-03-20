Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0060

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $145,689.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00377371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.01646292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00226318 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004772 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

