Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 966.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wellington Shields upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $213.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $130.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $223,711.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,596,038.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total value of $487,905.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/zebra-technologies-zbra-shares-bought-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.