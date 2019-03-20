Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZAYO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 6,142 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $148,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $553,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 5,548 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $134,039.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $390,039. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,069,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

