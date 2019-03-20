Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) to Hold

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NCBS opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $550.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $370,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Steppe sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $160,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,438 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.