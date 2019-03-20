Zacks Investment Research Lowers Just Energy Group (JE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of JE stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.67.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $731.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.75 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 68.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 683,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 115,402 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 39,883.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,664,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,436 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 624,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

