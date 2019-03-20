Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Garrett Motion (GTX) to Sell

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GTX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 910,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.48 million. Garrett Motion’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1,389,042.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,137,000 after buying an additional 8,681,514 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 1,505,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 745,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,832,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

