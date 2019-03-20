Zacks Investment Management Reduces Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 58.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 78.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 45.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.01.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

