Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

LQDA opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

In other news, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $165,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $225,496 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

