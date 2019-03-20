Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (CYH) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 453.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,219,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 957,865 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 603,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,634,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.35.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

