Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

WCC traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 369,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf bought 1,874 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.90. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in WESCO International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

