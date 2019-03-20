Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) to Announce $2.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.14. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $343,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares in the company, valued at $951,616.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $172.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

