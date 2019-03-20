Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will report $52.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.63 million to $55.31 million. Sierra Metals reported sales of $51.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year sales of $231.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.98 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $267.20 million, with estimates ranging from $247.20 million to $278.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Metals.

NASDAQ SMTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,496. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

