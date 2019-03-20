Zacks: Analysts Expect Mantech International Corp (MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mantech International posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $497.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.45 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,047,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

